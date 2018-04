Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thirteen tiny ducklings have been rescued by firefighters after falling down a drain.

Firefighters were called to Lower Antley Street in Accrington at around 2.30pm on Sunday, April 22, after a member of the public said the ducklings had fallen down a drain and the ‘mother was in some distress’.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Fire crews from Hyndburn assisted in rescuing 13 ducklings from the drain and returned them to the canal with the mother.”