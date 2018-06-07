Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s soft play area will celebrate its first birthday with a special party.

Adventure City, based at Hyndburn Leisure Centre, will offer reduced entry fees and families can enjoy games, prizes, raffles and crafts.

More than 70,000 people have used the four-storey play area since it opened 12 months ago.

Leisure bosses converted half of the sports hall to accommodate the play centre, which features sensory equipment, two exclusive party areas and a cafe.

It caters for children up to 11 years old.

Lyndsey Sims, chief executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said it was an ‘exciting challenge’ because it moved away from their ‘regular mainstream fitness and leisure offer’.

Joanne Mortimer, head of leisure facilities said, “The hard work that went in to the facility has paid off, with over 70,000 visits since opening, with people travelling far and wide to visit Accrington’s biggest and best play facility.”

The birthday party at the Henry Street centre will be held on Friday, June 8, from 9am.

Entry costs £2.50 and there will also be a special offer on birthday parties booked on the day.