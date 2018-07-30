Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An ambulance was called to attend to a young child involved in a crash in Oswaldtwistle.

A silver Volkswagen Golf and a yellow Ford were involved in the collision on Union Street in the town at around 1.30pm on Sunday, July 29.

The road was partially blocked as ambulance crews attended to a female and a young child.

A police spokesperson confirmed there were no injuries and there were no arrests.

Two fire engines and crews from Hyndburn responded to the incident and crews ensured no hazards - in respect of fire, spilled fuel or oil, or debris - remained.