Police have launched an appeal after a stabbing in Great Harwood on Friday, June 15.

Officers said the ‘targeted’ incident happened at around 4.35pm on Blackburn Road when the victim, a 21-year-old local man, was walking along Blackburn Road near to Pizza Dome and Towngate.

They said a grey small Mercedes car pulled up alongside him, a passenger got out and attempted to punch the victim, which resulted in the pair fighting on the road causing traffic to back up.

As the brawl continued, the victim was stabbed twice to the thigh with what is believed to be a knife. The offender then got back into the Mercedes and it made off from the area.

DC Deborah Sethi, from East CID, said: “We think that this was a targeted assault and that the victim and attacker are known to each other.

“We know that there were a number of people in the area at the time that we are keen to speak to.

“If you saw something or indeed you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, please speak to us.”

The attacker is described as white, 6ft and of stocky build. He had a tanned complexion, dark clean cut hair style with stubble and was wearing a red top. The car was being driven by an Asian man.

If you can help, call 01282 472118 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 1239 of June 15.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.