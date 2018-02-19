Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an appeal after a man was assaulted at a wine bar.

Officers were called to Baggy’s Wine Bar on Glebe Street in Great Harwood at around 11.45pm on Friday, February 16, to reports that a man had been assaulted and a door window had been smashed.

They have now released a CCTV picture of a man they want to speak to.

He is described as a white male, in his late 30s, wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Police believe that this male can help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact PC Ogden on 101 quoting crime refence number ED1803188 or email 4456@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.