Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify off-road bikers.

Hyndburn Police said they have received numerous reports of people riding the bikes ‘illegally and dangerously’ on roads in Rishton.

Residents are being asked to provide to them pictures and names to ‘corroborate’ officers’ information.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware that not everyone wants their details to be attached to the information which they provide to us.

“Therefore, if you do have any information about who is riding these nuisance motories, or where they are stored etc. and you would like to anonymously tell us what you know - please contact us on Hyndburn.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and write the subject as ‘Rishton ASB Vehicles’.

“Please provide us with as much information as possible to assist our investigations with hopes of resolving the matter completely.”