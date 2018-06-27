Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised on Armed Forces Day at the Memorial, Oakhill Park, in Accrington.

The Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Christine Kirk, had earlier presented it to the Mayor, Coun Mohammad Ayub.

A short service at the cenotaph on Monday, June 25 was led by Reverend Enticott of St James Church Accrington, the Armed Forces Day Recitation was read by Trevor Dawson of the Royal British Legion and the flag was raised by Gordon Preston of the Royal British Legion.

Also in attendance were other members of Accrington Royal British Legion, Major Bob Smethurst of the Duke of Lancaster Regiment, Graham Jones, Hyndburn’s MP, Coun Miles Parkinson, Leader of Hyndburn Council, Deputy Mayor, Coun June Harrison and Deputy Mayoress, Coun Joyce Plummer, Council Chief Executive, David Welsby, councillors and members of the public.

The flag raising ceremony marks the beginning of Armed Forces Week and on Saturday, June 30 a celebration of Armed Forces Day will take place at the Forts Arms, Clayton-le-Moors from 1pm.