Armed police swooped on Accrington town centre to reports of a man inside a flat armed with a crossbow.

Police attended the property on Church Street at around 7am today.

Lancashire Police said unarmed officers then attended an address on Rhyddings Street in Oswaldtwistle and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of threats to kill.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Church Street was later closed off at around 11.30am for around 30 minutes between the Commercial Hotel/Blackburn Road junction and Holme Street.

At least eight marked and unmarked police vehicles were at the scene and several shops were placed on lockdown.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called to an address on Church Street in Accrington at shortly after 7am today following information that a man was inside a flat and possibly armed with a crossbow.

“Police, including armed response officers, attended the address on Church Street but following further information unarmed officers attended an address on Rhyddings Street in Oswaldtwsitle where a man was arrested without incident.

“A 34 year old man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and is currently in custody.”