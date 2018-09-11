Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed response officers were called to a primary school after an eight-year-old boy brought in an air gun.

Police said the BB gun was a present from the child’s father and attended an undisclosed Great Harwood school on Monday, September 10.

The gun was seized and officers said they will speak to the father about the incident.

Lancashire Police posted on Twitter: “Seized from an eight-year-old child who had brought it into school to show his friends. It was a birthday present bought by his father. Officers will be speaking to the father in due course.

“We don’t want items like this in our schools.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.20pm on Monday, September 10, following reports a firearm had been seized from a pupil at a primary school in Great Harwood.

“Police attended and a BB gun was recovered.

“It is believed the gun had been brought into school by an eight-year-old boy after being given as a present from his father. The gun was made safe and will be destroyed in due course.

“The boy’s father will be given words of advice.”