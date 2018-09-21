Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Army buddies who last saw each other at an Accrington Stanley football match have been reunited after SIXTY years.

Joseph Arnfield, who was born and raised in Clayton-le-Moors, got the shock of his life when beloved wife Maureen told him that she had tracked down his long-lost friend Brian McMorris.

Great-grandfather of two Joseph met Brian during their national service in 1952 at Hobbs Barracks in Lingfield, Surrey, and formed a close friendship.

Their last meeting was six decades ago when they watched an Accrington Stanley game at Peel Park.

Since that day Joseph, who later worked for Howard and Bulloughs and the GEC in Accrington, had always wondered what happened to Brian, who lived in Hartlepool.

The 83-year-old was shocked to discover that Maureen had secretly found him still residing in Hartlepool through a newspaper appeal.

Joseph, who lived on Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors until three years ago, said: “It was a surprise to both of us. When you have been with someone for two years you want to know how they are getting on.

“I always remember Brian’s address and I always said to Maureen that some day I would like to meet him.

“However as we are now both in our eighties you never know if that could still happen.

“It was very emotional to meet up again after 60 years. We didn’t expect it to happen after so long.”

Maureen wrote a letter in the Hartlepool Mail which included Brian’s name and address and quickly received phone calls with his new address and a phone number.

She said: “Now and again the old Army photos would come out and each time he would say ‘I wish I knew if he was still alive’ and more so where he lived. So I decided without him knowing to write a letter.

“We had people ringing us up saying we know where Brian lives. It was brilliant.

“Joe didn’t know anything about it and when I told him he was overwhelmed. When they spoke to each other for the first time it was very moving. I’m really pleased that we’ve done it and they met up.”

Joseph and Brian, who will both turn 84 this December, reunited for the first time in Hartlepool and have since met up in Durham and Leyland where Joseph now lives.