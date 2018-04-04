Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new ‘drive-thru’ café in Accrington have been revealed.

Nationwide chain Costa Coffee is looking to open the premises on land off Hyndburn Road, next to The Brickworks pub.

It will include a drive-thru element, an in-store cafe and will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Up to 16 full-time equivalent jobs are expected to be created and Costa bosses said ‘the majority, if not all, of the positions will be filled by local people’.

The site will include a 33-bay car park with two disabled spaces.

Costa said if the plans are approved then their other cafe on Broadway in Accrington town centre will still remain.

Ward councillor Paul Cox said he is supporting the scheme.

He said: “It’s good news that they are wanting to use a brownfield site and it’s good that we are getting more jobs into the area which is what we need.”

Plans submitted to Hyndburn council by applicant Barnfield Construction, on behalf of Costa Coffee, said it is ‘sustainable development’ and will complement other businesses along the road.

A planning statement said: “There are no sites in the town centre that would meet the basic site requirements to deliver a business format based on a drive-through.

“This is demonstrated by Costa Coffee’s existing representation, which comprises a traditional high street format coffee shop. This shop will remain.

“The site an underdeveloped parcel of land located within a wider retail and commercial setting.

“The site benefits from an existing access point of one of the main routes into Accrington town centre and is well connected to public transport and the pedestrian network.

“The proposed Costa Coffee store with a drive-through will primarily serve patrons passing by on the Hyndburn Road.

“It is therefore reliant on pass-by trade and typically, customers will link their trip with the other uses along Hyndburn Road and Accrington town centre.”

They said the drive-through element will offer convenience and will complement the nearby retail and leisure uses further along Hyndburn Road, such as Asda, Lidl, Matalan, and Vue Cinema.

A decision will be made by council planning officers in the next few months.