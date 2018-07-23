Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man wearing a balaclava tried to force open a McDonalds drive-thru window using a crowbar.

Police were called to the restaurant in Rising Bridge at around 4.30am on Friday, July 20, after the offender was disturbed by staff.

Officers later spotted the vehicle described as being involved in the incident and a ‘pursuit ensued’.

The vehicle was found abandoned on Rock Street in Baxenden.

A 20-year-ol man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of

burglary, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving and remains in custody.