A playground which has fallen into ‘disrepair’ will be upgraded with exciting new facilities.

An aerial runway, rotating see-saw and a sling shot are among the attractions set for Baxenden Recreation Ground after an application was approved by Hyndburn council. It will see the 1970s swings replaced with new ones and four new pieces of play equipment.

Nine letters of objection were sent to the council by local residents citing anti-social behaviour concerns, increased noise, loss of local amenity and damage to the character of the area. But councillors said the upgrade will help improve children’s health and safety and the scheme was unanimously approved at a recent planning meeting.

Coun Tim O’Kane told the meeting: “It’s a load of nimbyism objections.

“It’s all much of a muchness for someone to complain about noise from a playground.”

Coun Eamonn Higgins said: “In this age of childhood obesity and computer games and sugar taxes any kind of facilities like this for youngsters to counteract that must surely be welcomed.”