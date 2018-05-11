Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recycling changes will come in this summer as Hyndburn council is replacing the current sacks and box recycling system.

Each household will be getting two new wheeled bins in the scheme, being rolled out in June and July.

The new system means households will have to split their recycling between a brown bin for paper, cardboard and waxed cartons and a blue bin for glass, cans and mixed plastics.

Hyndburn council chiefs say it will be much easier and more environmentally-friendly.

Coun Paul Cox, cabinet member for environmental services, said: “We’re bringing in this new system after listening to feedback from residents who have asked us to make recycling simpler.

"This new system means that we will all be able to recycle much more efficiently and our streets will be cleaner, as the rubbish that sometimes blows out of the sacks and boxes on windy collection days will be contained within the wheeled bins, which are also much easier for residents and collection crews to handle.

“Another big plus of the new scheme is that we’ll be taking recycling off the front streets for the majority of the borough, as our crews will collect each household’s recycling from the same place households present their grey bin, which for most people is on the back street of their terraced property.”

Information packs with all the details about the new and improved recycling scheme will start being delivered to residents in a couple of weeks, with the new bins starting to be delivered later this month.

Council leader Coun Miles Parkinson, said the provision of the bins is a big investment for the council, which will help drive up their recycling rate.

He added: “Recycling diverts waste from landfill so reduces the cost of waste disposal and helps keep council tax down. Of course help will be available for people who can’t manage the bins as the current assisted collection scheme will be automatically transferred to include the new recycling bins.”

The myhyndburn app, which can be set up to send bin and recycling day reminders at a specified time, is free, and available to download on most smart phones and devices. Besides sending text reminders about bin day, it can also be used to book bulky collections and report fly tipping.