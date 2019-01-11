Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Accrington in 2008.

Our first picture of the week picture shows a Weight Watchers group with Church & Oswaldtwistle Cricket Team.

Our next picture is Josh and Sebastian Beckett with gorgeous Newfoundlands Georgie and Dalton who took part in a pampered pets walk in Oswaldtwistle.

Next is a snap of Amy Winehouse and her twin alongside Mark Ronson at Peel Park Primary, Accrington for the Peel Park’s Got Talent competition.

Pictured in costume are Sharon Liggins, Andrew Pilkington and Cara Whittaker.

Our final picture of the week is of Mercedes Breslin’s 16th birthday party at Franco’s Restaurant in Oswaldtwistle.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

