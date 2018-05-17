Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who robbed a ‘Black Path’ walker at knifepoint has been warned to he could face jail.

David Hindson targeted victim Simon Worsley on April 9 as he was walking along the path off near Lonsdale Street in Accrington.

The 38-year-old jumped out from behind a bush with a knife in his hand and demanded the victim hand over the money and his iPhone.

Hindson pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to robbery and possessing a large kitchen knife. He was remanded in custody for sentence on June 8.

Lisa Worsley ,prosecuting, said: “He has a number of previous relevant convictions and there was a dangerous assessment done on the last occasion.”

The Observer reported in 2015 how Hindson, formerly of Lydia Street, Accrington, was jailed for four years and seven months for robbery and three attempted robberies.

Judge Simon Medland QC said: “You will get significant credit for your early guilty pleas.

“That will be a matter for the sentencing judge.

“The Judge will also be informed as to any issue as to dangerousness arising from the pre-sentence report.”