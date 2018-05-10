Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £5.2 million cycleway network for Hyndburn and Rossendale looks set to be put back by a year.

Funding for the East Lancashire Strategic Cycleway Network was approved in 2015 and was due for completion in March 2019, but now looks set to be put back until 2020.

The project was to create 30km of new and improved cycleways in Hyndburn and Rossendale to connect places of work, education and services.

A Lancashire County Council cabinet report, due to be discussed on Thursday, May 10, says the scheme has had to overcome delays - including unanticipated flood damage in December 2015, land ownership issues and problems with route surfaces. It states: “The project aims to create safe, largely off–road routes to attract families and new users and encourage healthy lifestyles and it is hoped that the new cycleways will also provide congestion and air quality benefits.

“It is unlikely that the design and delivery can be completed in line with the original timeframe of April 2019.

“Approval is sought to extend the programme by 12 months.”