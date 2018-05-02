Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s Royal Bank of Scotland branch has been revealed as one of 162 to be axed this year.

The Blackburn Road branch will close on August 20, with customers being encouraged to use NatWest on St James Street instead for their everyday banking needs.

Closures of branches across the country will see the loss of 792 jobs.

It is the latest in a series of bank closures to hit the borough in recent years including the losses of Yorkshire Bank and Lloyds.

Hyndburn Chamber of Trade’s newly appointed president said he finds the decision ‘extremely harsh’.

Brendan Duffy, who takes over the role following a street attack on predecessor Shahed Mahmood in March, said: “Yes, internet banking makes life a lot easier, but not everyone wants to manage all their finances digitally.

“They want the hands on experience, whilst enjoying the face-to-face customer service, thus enhancing their experience and trust in their bank.

“Thankfully, we still have a selection of banks in Accrington so customers can still make a choice.

“Whilst another big brand leaves the town all is not lost. Like our football team, we are the town that will not die.”

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson fears more will close as online transactions increase.

He said: “It’s not good because people of a certain age want to have that interaction with a bank.

“Unfortunately now whenever you got into a bank or a supermarket they try to divert you to online. It’s all about self-service.

“There’s going to be more shrinkage as that carries on.”

RBS said the number of transactions at the branch has dropped by 49 per cent since 2012, with only 49 customers now visiting on a weekly basis.