Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two Accrington businesses have announced their closure within hours of each other - leaving uncertainty for the premises’ future.

Town centre businesses The Bees Knees bar, on St James’ Street, and Sally Salon Services on Broadway, Accrington both made the revelations on Facebook.

The Bees Knees, was closed and all signs had been removed from the windows and exterior of their premises this week.

The closure was announced on the bar’s Facebook page in a post on Saturday, May 19 which said: “Unfortunately Bees Knees Accrington is no more.

“After major investment into the brand over the last few years, unfortunately Accrington doesn’t fit into the new format.

“We have had many happy memories in the town. Thanks to all the custom over the years it’s truly appreciated.”

The bar’s Facebook page has since been deleted and the owners were unavailable for comment.

On the same day, the closure of the Accrington branch of Sally Salon Services, a beauty supplies store on Broadway, was announced on Facebook.

The post said: “We are sorry to have to tell you our store is closing on the 2nd June. Your closest branch is then going to be Blackburn or Burnley.”

Management for Sally were also unavailable for comment.

Coun June Harrison, who sits on Hyndburn council’s Accrington Town Team, said the high street was facing serious challenges from online retailers, despite efforts by the council to attract more shoppers to the town.

She said: “It’s not just Accrington, this is happening up and down the country.

“People are shopping differently now - they’re going online and going to supermarkets. We’re trying to get people into the town - putting on events to get people in and hopefully they’ll shop while they’re here.”

Coun Harrison also suggested that the town was suffering the effects of generational differences in shopping habits.

She said: “For my generation, going to the shops is fair enough but for the younger generation, everything is done online and people are busy at work.

“There’s going to be more competition in the future and shopkeepers and market stall holders aren’t going to stay there all day if there are no customers.”