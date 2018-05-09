Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blue badge holders will now have to pay at East Lancashire Hospitals, including Accrington Victoria.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) said the new charging system will cost £1.90 for up to three hours and £3.50 for between eight and 24 hours.

James Maguire, ELHT divisional general manager for estates and facilities, said extra income from blue badge parking will be reinvested into the Trust to improve patient care.

He said: “The decision to implement this change was not taken lightly and means that all patients and visitors – including Blue Badge holders - will pay the same rate.”

A new 500-space car park has also opened for patients, visitors and staff at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Situated on Old Bank Lane next to the hospital, ELHT said the new car park aims to reduce traffic congestion in the surrounding area, especially Haslingden Road.

Half of the car parking spaces are now available with the remaining 250 set to be open before the end of May.

Kevin McGee, ELHT chief executive, said it will ‘significantly improve the experience for everyone’.