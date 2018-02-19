The video will start in 8 Cancel

A stolen high-powered car being chased by police was caught on camera moments before it demolished a set of traffic lights.

Officers were pursuing the black BMW X5 along Queens Road in Accrington when it crashed into the traffic lights at the junction of Whalley Road, near Accrington Victoria Hospital.

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday, February 17.

Lancashire Police said the occupants of the car fled the scene but one man was later arrested on suspicion of burglary, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

He was then taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

Two people believed to be in the car have not been found.

Queens Road resident Sharon Maud captured part of the police pursuit - seconds before the BMW crashed.

She told the Observer: “I rewound the CCTV and saw the car drive past.

“It obliterated the traffic light. It’s just amazing that no-one was killed.”

Police said the car is believed to have been stolen during a burglary in Stockport earlier the same day.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 1488 of February 17.