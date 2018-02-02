Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses have apologised to customers after a large mains burst caused water shortages.

Around 30 properties in the Baxenden and Fern Gore area of Accrington were left with ‘no water or just a trickle’ on Thursday, February 1, after a water mains burst on Broad Oak Road.

St Oswald’s RC primary school was also forced to close yesterday because of a lack of water.

A spokesperson said: “The water is off due to a burst water main near Mitchells Reservoir, according to United Utilities.

"It is affecting the BB5 area, including school. We are not allowed to open without water.”

United Utilities engineers were called to the area at around 8am and eight ‘water of wheels’ tankers were deployed to pump water directly into the mains.

A statement posted on their website at 4.10pm said: “Our team of engineers have finished repairing the leaking pipe on Broad Oak Road and the water should be starting to flow normally again.

“However, it may take up to two hours for the water pressure to return to normal levels. We’re sorry if this has affected you and thank you for your patience.

“Because there’s been some disturbance to the pipes in your area you may notice the water is a little cloudy or discoloured.”