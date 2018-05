Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Accrington.

Emergency services were called to Eastgate, near Home Bargains, at around 4pm on Tuesday, May 29.

Lancashire Police said the boy suffered grazes to his knee and ear and was taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to all police on 101 quoting log number 1023 of May 29.