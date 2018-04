Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have been called to an ‘incident involving a car’ on a residential street.

Officers attended Countess Street in Accrington on Thursday morning.

Rumours have circulated on social media that the incident involved a shooting.

However, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It’s not a shooting. There's something involving a car.”

Police said more details will be released shortly.