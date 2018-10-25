Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School will be partially closed for two weeks after building work revealed safety concerns.

Problems with frames on two of the Oswaldtwistle school’s buildings have surfaced during planned maintenance work.

Bosses at the school said they will be unable to fully reopen from Monday, October 29, to Friday, November 9 and need to ‘implement a programme of partial openings for some year groups’.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Andrew Williams and chairman of governors Bob Allonby said priority will be given to pupils preparing for their GCSE exams and students in year 7 where ‘supervision/childcare is potentially more problematic’.

Only year 11 pupils will be allowed to study at the school from October 29 to November 2.

Youngsters in years 8 and 9 will the ‘most affected’ and can only return for one day each over the next fortnight.

The letter said: “You are probably aware that some planned maintenance work has been ongoing at school recently.

“Unfortunately, an issue with the frames of two of the school buildings was noticed as the work was being carried out.

“The buildings are the current east and west four-storey blocks which contain many of our classrooms and dining facilities.

“The safety of pupils and staff is paramount to us, so we’ve taken the decision not to use these two buildings at all whilst repair work is carried out to them.

“Regrettably, this means that not all pupils will be able to return to school next week.

“We’d like to reassure you that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“This has been done on the advice and in conjunction with Lancashire County Council, Local Election Authority and Asset Management teams.”

The school said they will only be able to provide ‘sandwiches, soup and other light snacks’ during the partial closure however a ‘range of sandwich fillings will be available for all your dietary needs.’

The letter added: “I fully appreciate that this will be very disappointing news for you.

“I’d like to reassure you that we’ve done everything possible to avoid the school closing totally.

“The reality is though that we have had no other option but to take this action.

“We continue to do our best to keep disruption to a minimum whilst this repair work happens.

“The contractor will make every effort to make sure that it is completed as soon as possible, so that pupils can return to school as normal.”