A woman has been rescued from a car after it flipped on its roof in a collision.

Emergency services were called to Whalley Road in Clayton-le-Moors, near to the junction with Sydney Street, at around 3.40pm on Wednesday, May 23.

Police said a black Volkswagen Polo collided with a parked car and landed on its roof.

A woman in the Polo was trapped and had to be rescued before being assessed by paramedics. The road was closed off.