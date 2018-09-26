Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Academy is set to share the secrets of its success with prospective students and their parents with two open events taking place this October.

The first is for the Lower School (Years 7-11), which will take place on Tuesday October 2, from 6pm to 8pm at the Queens Road West site, with executive principal Andy O’Brien and head of school Nicola Palmer.

This year, students and staff are celebrating another strong set of exam results.

Over half (54 per cent) of students achieved five or more 9-4/A*-C grades including English and maths under the new GCSE grading structure – a boost on last year’s results and a continuation of the ongoing trend of improvement at the school.

On October 2, the academy will be sharing the secrets of that success with the parents of Year 5 and 6 primary students, showcasing the very best from across the curriculum, including interactive demonstrations, guided tours and an address from the executive principal.

The academy’s highly successful sixth form will also holds its own dedicated open evening on Thursday October 11.

Running from 6pm to 8pm, the event will give parents and students the opportunity to see first hand the school’s excellent post-16 provision, which recently saw the academy send its first student to Oxford University.

Nicola Palmer, head of school at Accrington Academy, said: “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming prospective students and their parents to the academy for both of our open evenings, where they’ll be able to see for themselves our commitment to providing an education with character, bringing out the best in all of our students.”

Andy O’Brien, the academy’s executive principal, added: “It has been another successful year for Accrington Academy, with the summer’s GCSE results helping to once again highlight the excellent educational opportunities provided by the academy and its team of dedicated staff, bringing out the best in everyone.”

For those unable to attend the open evenings, Accrington Academy is also offering the opportunity for personal visits/guided tours.

These can be arranged by contacting the academy on 01254 304300 or at enquiries@accrington-academy.org .