Investigations have been launched after two house burglaries in Great Harwood.

Jewellery, iPads and a safe were stolen from a property on Sawley Drive between 10am and 11pm on Tuesday, January 16.

Lancashire Police said damage was also caused to a door.

A television was also stolen from a house on Pendle Road at around 7pm on Monday, January 15.

No arrests have been made in connection with either incident.

Anyone with information call 101 quoting log number 1129 of January 15 for the Pendle Road incident and 1447 of January 16 for the Sawley Drive burglary.