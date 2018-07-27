Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men who embarked on an ‘appalling’ crime spree have been sent to jail for a total of 10 years.

A court heard that between them Daniel Beardsworth, 29, Connor Dewhurst, 22 and David Cairney, 30, were behind two burglaries among a series of other offences.

In addition to carrying out a burglary at Hameldon Avenue in Accrington, Dewhurst climbed on a roof in Warner Street in the town centre on the evening of May 6 this year before hurling dozens of roof tiles at police, Burnley Crown Court heard.

He caused a four-hour stand-off and damaged the satellite dish of the nearby Warners Arms before coming down.

Prosecuting, Nicholas Kennedy told the court that Beardsworth and Dewhurst, of Barnes Street, Clayton-le-Moors, were involved in the burglary at Hameldon Avenue on November 12 last year.

He said: “A woman householder getting into her car to go to work was subjected to foul and abusive language my males on the street.

“Later that day she was informed by her partner that they had been burgled.”

Beardsworth, of Clough Street, Waterfoot and Dewhurst escaped with a laptop computer, and XBox an iPad, iPhone, jewellery, £800 in cash and a purple suitcase, none of which were recovered.

Beardsworth and Cairney then burgled a house on Dill Hall Lane, Church, on November 23 last year sneaking in through an unlocked door while the householder slept upstairs after a night shift.

The pair took the keys to a Ford Ka, escaping with the vehicle along with a purse and bank cards.

They made three fraudulent transactions with the cards in the next hour before crashing the Ford Ka in Haslingden.

Beardsworth and Cairney ran off but Cairney, formerly of Barnes Street, Clayton-Le-Moors, now of Clitheroe, was later apprehended by police after their helicopter located him stuck in a muddy field 200 yards away. He needed to be recused by a mountain rescue team and it later transpired that he had broken his hip in the crash.

Beardsworth also admitted a further offence of criminal damage at his former partner’s house on Slaidburn Avenue, Accrington in July 2017 he smashed furniture and cut up some of her clothes.

Dewhurst also admitted offences of common assault and criminal damage after he smashed a window and spat food in the face of a young female at an address in Accrington on May 4 this year.

‘Mean and spiteful’ – judge

Jailing Beardsworth, Dewhurst and Cairney Recorder Tom Ryan called their crimes ‘appalling’ and ‘mean’.

Beardsworth, who had previously admitted two counts of burglary, three of fraud, and single counts of aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage, was sentenced to a total of four years and two months in prison.

The court heard he had 31 previous convictions for 71 offences.

Cairney, who had 19 previous convictions for 38 offences was sentenced to three years and six months in jail after admitting one count of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and three counts of fraud.

Dewhurst was given a sentence of 28 months jail after admitting one count of burglary, affray during the rooftop incident in Accrington, common assault and criminal damage.

He had 23 previous convictions for 68 offences.

Recorder Ryan, said: “These are appalling antecedents for all three of you.

“These mean and spiteful crimes deserve significant custodial sentences.”

As the three were sent down to custody Dewhurst was admonished by Recorder Ryan after he shouted at him shortly after being sentenced.