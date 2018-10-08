Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves used an angle grinder and gas cylinders to blow up a cash machine in Accrington.

Police were called to the Post Office on Avenue Parade at around 4.30am on Sunday, October 7 to reports of a burglary.

Officers said a gang of between three and four people wearing hoodies cut through the shutters and then ‘attacked the ATM gaining entry to it’.

The alarm activated and the offenders then made off in a black Volkswagen Golf.

A grey BMW M1 which was stolen from Atherton was left at the scene.

It is not known how much money was stolen during the raid.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

A notice outside the Post Office says it is ‘closed until further notice’.

Anyone with information call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 238 of October 7.