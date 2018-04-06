Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bus lane to help people travelling through Clayton-le-Moors towards Accrington is to be enforced from next week, following misuse by some drivers.

Cameras have been installed on the bus lane which runs along Whalley Road, between Clayton Hall Drive and the Sparth Road crossroads.

The cameras will be switched on from Monday, April 9.

In a statement Lancashire County Council (LCC) said: “This is a key route for people travelling into Accrington. The aim of the bus lane is to improve travel times for people using public transport, including priority at the traffic signals.

“The enforcement cameras will catch unauthorised vehicles on the bus lane. Signing has also been improved before the enforcement takes place.”

Daniel Herbert, highway network manager for LCC, said: “We want to discourage people from using this bus lane when they shouldn’t. This lane is designed to help people travelling by bus towards Accrington, which should encourage people to think about using the bus rather than travelling by car, which helps to reduce congestion.

“We don’t want anyone to get caught out by these cameras, which is why we’ve introduced a short grace period. We’re happy if we don’t make a penny from them, as it means that people are doing the right thing.”

The county council will initially only issue warning notices, to help make people aware of the change, ahead of full enforcement - when people who misuse the bus lane will be subject to a Penalty Charge Notice.

Last week we reported that Hyndburn council bosses will strongly oppose county hall proposals for a second bus lane near to the Hare and Hounds junction in Clayton-le-Moors .

What do you think? Write to our letters page at accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or join the debate on our Facebook page.