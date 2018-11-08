Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fears have been raised that bus shelters could be removed in Huncoat after a spate of vandalism.

Shelters on Bolton Avenue and Burnley Road near Accrington Crematorium were targeted by yobs last weekend, with damage being caused to the metal frames and perspex panels.

Councillor Dave Parkins said there have now been more than half a dozen incidents in the last few months, including other attacks on shelters in Huncoat village and near the Vauxhall garage.

He fears they could eventually be removed by the council to avoid further repair costs.

He said: “It’s very upsetting for the old folk and vulnerable people who have got to stand out there and catch the bus.

“If we are not careful the council could take them away if it doesn’t stop, as it’s money being poured down the drain. Then people wonder why there isn’t any money.

“We tried to fix them ourselves but we couldn’t get the perspex back in. We then had to go to the council engineer and get a contractor to repair them. They have done a lot of damage.

“We haven’t contacted the police as there isn’t any point. They won’t be able to do anything.”