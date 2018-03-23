The video will start in 8 Cancel

Business leader Shahed Mahmood who was critically injured in a street attack is now ‘awake and talking’, a council meeting was told.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said he had spoken to Mr Mahmood’s family and they are hopeful his recovery will ‘speed up’ in the next few days.

The Hyndburn Chamber of Trade President was left critically ill after suffering head injuries in the attack on March 6.

Mr Mahmood, who is a Labour candidate for the Immanuel ward in Oswaldtwistle, had been out canvassing on the day of the attack.

Speaking at a council meeting on Thursday night, Coun Parkinson said: “I think all the council members would want to know the condition that our colleague Shahed Mahmood is in currently.

“I’m glad to report that he is awake, he has been sat up in a chair and is now talking. Hopefully in the next few days his recovery will speed up.

“Of course at this time he needs rest and visiting is only for his family.

“On behalf of all within the council chamber I’m sure we send our greatest fondness to Shahed for a speedy recovery.”

A 27-year-old man from Accrington arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault after the incident has been released on police bail until Tuesday, April 3.