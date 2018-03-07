Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A business leader is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked in the street.

Family man Shahed Mahmood, who is president of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, suffered head injuries after an altercation in Accrington on Tuesday, March 6.

The 49-year-old was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 27-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

As well as his prominent role representing the borough’s businesses, takeaway owner Mr Mahmood is due to stand as a Labour party candidate for Immanuel ward in May’s upcoming local elections to Hyndburn council.

In a statement Lancashire Police said: “Police were called shortly after 5.50pm to reports a man in his 40s had been seriously injured following an altercation with another man on Blackburn Road in Accrington. It happened close to the junction with Princess Street.

“The man suffered injuries to his head and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

“A 27-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

“He is currently in police custody.” Inspector Neil Marr said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area, or who saw anything suspicious around the time, to please come forward with any information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1110 of March 6.