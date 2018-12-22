Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Accrington in 2007.

Our first picture of the week shows Jodie Hague with friends at the Wellington Inn, Clayton-le-Moors before setting off for Liverpool for her 18th birthday party.

Our next picture shows a group of friends enjoying the night life at Snuffy’s, Great Harwood.

Next is a snap of eco councillors (left to right) Saffron Neal, 10, Chloe Brierley and Zoe Bradwell, both nine, from St John’s Primary School, Baxenden.

Our final picture of the week is of Baxenden Club weekly poker night. Pictured are Dominic Bulcock, Vicki Watson and Ste Bulcock.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

