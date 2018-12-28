Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Great Harwood in 2008.

Our first picture of the week shows locals enjoying a drink or two at The Plough.

Our next picture shows walkers leaving Great Harwood for their annual boundary walk.

Next is a great snap of Rachael Murray from Great Harwood with Charlie Brown at the Great Harwood Show.

Our final picture of the week is of Lisa Goodyear’s hen party about to set off for Dublin from The Park Hotel Great Harwood.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

