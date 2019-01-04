Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Oswaldtwistle in 2008.

Our first picture of the week shows St Andrew’s Primary pupils Nicholas Martin, 10, and Jesica Moore, 11, with PSCO Rikky Gallacher during National Cycling Week.

Our next picture is a great snap of Chloe Sidwell 10, Madison Kirkbright, nine, and Georgina Grangle, nine, in The Dream, Sparks presentation of Shakespeare for Kidz at Oswaldtwistle Civic Theatre.

Next shows Oswaldtwistle Garden and Allotment Society chair Mike Ormerod and vice chair David Paintin showing off the Best in Show winners.

Our final picture of the week is of Flour Power who came to West End Primary School, Oswaldtwistle. When visiting, Warburton’s bakers showed the children including Georgia Smithies and Matthew O’Connor, both nine, the finer points of the bread maker’s art.

In our weekly Time-Trip feature we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which have appeared in the paper in years gone by.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature here, send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via our Facebook page.