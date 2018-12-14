Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week our Time-Trip feature takes a look back at what was happening in and around Altham and Oswaldtwistle in 2007.

Our first picture of the week shows friends celebrating Lauren Beaghan’s 18th birthday party at Reena Indian Restaurant, Oswaldtwistle.

Our next picture is Peel Park Primary pupils (left to right) Ellie Davis, nine,Shanice Mullah, 11, Hayley Bretherton, nine, and Molly Beetham, 11, with Hollyoaks star Kent Riley.

Next is the Rhyddings School, Oswaldtwistle mini enterprise competition. Pictured are Nicola Fitzhugh, Amanda Gilchrist, Jody Irving and Imogen Thompson with their home made Christmas cards.

Our final picture of the week is of members of staff from RSPCA, Altham dressed up for the Christmas fair.

