Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Arndale Centre has been urged to change ‘misleading’ and ‘confusing’ signs after councillors were caught out by a 90 minute no return rule.

Ward representatives say they have been inundated with complaints in recent weeks with elderly and blue badge holders the worst affected.

They claim that while the 580-bay car park has a three hours free stay policy many motorists have also been caught out for returning within 90 minutes and that the signage is to blame.

Councillors Marlene Haworth, Dave Parkins, Glen Harrison and Tim O’Kane told the council meeting that they have also been hit with fines for breaching Arndale Centre rules.

Hyndburn Council has now passed a unanimous motion for leader Councillor Miles Parkinson to meet with centre bosses to resolve the issues.

Proposing the motion, Oswaldtwistle councillor Judith Addison told the council meeting: “If I had to caption these notice I would say it’s complying with the letter of the law but certainly not with the spirit of it.

"I think the message it gives is nothing short of deception.

“In great big thick bold writing it says ‘£2 all day parking’ and then in tiny print that you can hardly read it says ‘or take advantage of our three hours free stay’.

“These fines seem to be targeted in particular at blue badge holders.”

Coun Glen Harrison urged Arndale Centre bosses to scrap their no return within 90-minute policy at the meeting.

He said: “The signs deliberately obfuscate, are misleading and are designed to confuse.

“Why wouldn’t you promote somebody coming back to the town centre over and over again and park as many times as they want?

“It can only be to generate income.”

Coun Marlene Haworth, who is a blue badge holder, told the meeting she was issued a parking fine for returning to the Arndale within 90 minutes.

She said: “My husband and I were parked there and drove off.

“We were half way home and I remember that he hadn’t picked some medication up for me that I needed.

“We drove back and parked in the very same place that we parked at the first time.

“He jumped out and got the medication and eight days later we got a fine for £60.

“Being a councillor and being very conscious that it might go against me I paid it.”

Huncoat representative Dave Parkins said he was also fined for the same error but the fine was waved after he was issued the wrong penalty charge notice number.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said the Arndale Centre’s parking policy is ‘self-defeating’ and makes ‘no business sense’.

He told the meeting: “You suspect that the business management are saying we are not making the money in the Arndale so we will try and make a bit of money off the car park.

“If you looked a bit longer than your nose then you need the car parking to get your footfall.

“By trying to get a bit of extra money in the car park you are decreasing the footfall and eventually the shops shut.

“We have had meetings with the Arndale and will continue to have meetings with the owners.

“We are asking ‘what is your vision for the Arndale’ and we will help in any way we can.”

The Arndale Centre did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by the Observer.