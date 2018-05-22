Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners against the closure of Accrington Victoria’s walk-in centre are calling on the community to support a protest march in support of the service this weekend.

They will be walking from the walk-in centre entrance on Haywood Road, Accrington to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The 10km protest walk begins at 10am on Saturday, May 26 and is due to finish at 12noon. Supporters can join the walk at its half-way point at West End Business Park in Oswaldtwistle, where an additional meeting point has been arranged for 11am.

Organisers have called on as many people to turn out for the event, and are encouraging anyone who is planning on joining them to bring balloons and banners.

The walk-in centre is due for closure by East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group on June 17, despite a petition being present to the government signed by some 24,000 objectors.

Campaigner Kimberley Whitehead said anyone who wishes to join in the protest can do, even for a short distance.

She added: “We’re doing this walk to highlight the campaign and keep up momentum. There’s only a few weeks until the walk-in centre closes and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Numbers speak for themselves

THE numbers for Accrington Victoria walk-in centre speak for themselves.

Around 24,000 people made it clear they oppose plans to close this vital local facility.

Figures from 2016 show around 44,000 people were using the hospital a year - more than 120 a day. But this is not just about numbers - it is about people.

To take this much-used facility away from people is madness.

It has now received six stays of execution but needs to be saved permanently.

Hyndburn often finds itself at the thin end of the wedge when it comes to cuts, and the Observer stands squarely with our readers when we say: Hands off our walk-in centre.