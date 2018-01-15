Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

School children, dignitaries and community leaders gathered to celebrate the re-opening of Oswaldtwistle library.

The Union Road library was closed in 2016 and as part of Lancashire County Council cuts and reopened on Monday after a £50,000 refurbishment.

The event was attended by Peter Hargreaves, the great grandson of Councillor Arthur Hargreaves who first opened the library in 1915, and pupils from St Andrew’s CE, White Ash and St Paul’s CE primary schools.

Mr Hargreaves brought along a ceremonial key which was presented to his relative to commemorate the occasion more than a century ago.

Hyndburn Mayor and Oswaldtwistle county councillor Peter Britcliffe officially reopened the building which was built with money donated by businessman and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie.

To mark the reopening and promote the county council’s archives service details of councillor Britcliffe’s family history were revealed to him for the first time

Coun Britcliffe said: “Oswaldtwistle Library is a particularly special library with historic origins and a proud history. We’re very glad to have our library back and I’m delighted to have the honour of reopening it.

“There are good reasons why people love their local library. They offer something of interest for everyone as well as being a place where people of all ages can meet and get involved in activities.

“My experience today is a great example of the breadth of services that modern libraries offer. It was fantastic to find out more about my family tree as far back as my great grandparents, and our connections with cotton mills and mining which are typical of families from this area.

“The anecdote about my grandfather Joseph Cornwall having some of his possessions stolen from the sidelines while playing football, was fascinating, and shows just how much you can discover at your local library.”

The library will open 9am to 5pm on Monday and Wednesday, 9am to 7pm on Tuesday, and 9am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday. The building will be closed on Thursday and Sunday.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We’re committed to reopening libraries and this marks another important step in our programme of reopening libraries across Lancashire.”