A £14,500 ‘cannabis factory’ has been found at a house in Accrington.

Officers from the Central and Springhill neighbourhood policing team executed a warrant at a house on Spring Street on Thursday, January 18, and found 29 cannabis plants.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “The factory has been dismantled and a male will be interviewed in due course.

“The estimated street value at this moment in time is £14,500.”