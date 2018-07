Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a suspected car arson attack in Accrington.

Firefighters were called to Steiner Street shortly after midnight on Sunday, July 1, to reports of a vehicle on fire on the road.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The fire is believed to have been started deliberately and an investigation alongside police is now underway.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.