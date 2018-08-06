Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a suspected car arson attack in Accrington.

Firefighters were called to Wordsworth Road at around 5.15am on Sunday, August 5 to reports of a vehicle on fire at the back of the road.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The vehicle was well alight when firefighters arrived and they extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

“The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate and a joint investigation with the police is now underway.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.