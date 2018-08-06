An investigation has been launched after a suspected car arson attack in Accrington.
Firefighters were called to Wordsworth Road at around 5.15am on Sunday, August 5 to reports of a vehicle on fire at the back of the road.
A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The vehicle was well alight when firefighters arrived and they extinguished the fire using a hose reel.
“The cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate and a joint investigation with the police is now underway.”
Anyone with information call police on 101.