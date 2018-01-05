Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A caravan site application has been defended by its agent who says opponents have got the ‘wrong end of the stick’.

Plans have been received by Hyndburn Council to change a former allotment site off Milton Street in Oswaldtwistle into a residential caravan site.

Applicant Anthony Kelbie is seeking permission for ten caravan plots, five of which would be ‘lodge type’ static caravans, with another five designated as ‘more traditional mobile homes’.

Thirteen objections have been lodged, with neighbours claiming it will cause their property prices to plummet.

Many of the objectors also raised concerns over the creation of another caravan site - the town’s fourth - on the land, which is adjacent to the conservation area, and near to Foxhill Bank Nature Reserve. Potential traffic issues and the loss of open green space have also been raised.

Milton Street resident Nancy Thompson said she has been advised by estate agents that she will be ‘virtually unable’ to sell her house if the development gets planning permission.

She said: “My neighbour, whose property was already on the market, has been advised to drop the price by approximately 15 per cent. It is unfair to plunge people into negative equity as a result of council decisions.”

She also objected to ‘insufficient parking and turn-around’, which she said would impact on residents who already struggle with parking. Speaking on behalf of the applicant, agent Alan Morris said the caravan site would not be catering for the traveller communities - and should be treated as ‘normal houses’.

He said: “It’s not going to affect house prices.

“It’s a residential caravan site for anybody who wants to move in. It’s not going to have all sorts of rubbish thrown about, it’s going to be landscaped.

“Other than the fact that they are mobile, they are just like normal houses or lodges, so it’s not going to be touring caravans moving on and off site.”

Mr Morris added: “If you look at the plans you’ll see there is more green areas than anything else, it’s not going to be on masses of concrete. People have got the wrong end of the stick.

“We specifically went in for a residential site as opposed to a traveller caravan site because that’s not what it’s going to be.

“The most economical use would be to get more units and that is only what we are going to do.”

A decision is expected in the next few weeks.