A casualty was cut from their car after a late-night crash.

Two cars, a silver Volkswagen Passat and a blue Peugeot 208, collided on Paradise Street in Accrington at around 11pm on Monday, June 18.

Two people were taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service could not confirm the seriousness of the injuries.

Two fire engines from Hyndburn were sent to the scene, where crews used holmatro cutting equipment to remove a casualty from a car.

They were on the scene for around 40 minutes.

Lancashire Police confirmed the road was closed for some time while firefighters set up lighting.