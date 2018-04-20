Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A casualty was taken to hospital for treatment after a five-car collision on the M65 near Hyndburn.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 8 at Huncoat and Junction 9 at Hapton.

The incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday, April 19, and the motorway was fully reopened by around 6.20pm.

One lane was blocked and delays of up to 40 minutes were reported, with motorists queuing back to Junction 6 at Rishton.

Fire crews from Hyndburn and Burnley attended the scene at 5pm and rescued one person from a car before they were taken to hospital by paramedics.