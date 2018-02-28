Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released after a forklift truck worth £20,000 was stolen from a residential street.

Officers said the vehicle was stolen from Mill Street in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday, February 21, and reported missing shortly after 2pm.

It was later recovered in Earl Street in Clayton-le-Moors at 9.30pm the same day.

Hyndburn Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Anyone with information call DC Green on 01282 472549 or 07976 278 332 or email 1645@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.