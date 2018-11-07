Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after ‘abusive graffiti’ was sprayed on the Hyndburn council’s headquarters in Accrington.

Police have released CCTV following the incident at Scaitcliffe House on Ormerod Street between 11.30pm and midnight on Sunday, November 4.

A Hyndburn South Neighbourhood Police Team spokesperson said: "We are keen to trace the two males in the pictures in order to assist us with progressing the investigation.

“If you are able to identify either of the persons in the attached pictures, or you were in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious that will potentially assist with our enquiries, please make contact with the police on 101 quoting crime reference ED1826175.”