CCTV images have been released by police following a shoplifting incident in Accrington.

Officers want to speak to a woman after items were stolen from the Iceland Food Warehouse store on Eastgate Retail Park.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “If anyone recognises the female please can you contact PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353103, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting crime number ED1806275.”